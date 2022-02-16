We are currently recruiting participants for an in-person study to investigate the variation in muscle strength during dynamic fatiguing exercise. You will receive $50 cash for participating.





All participants must be between 19 and 45 years of age, and must have no history of neurological, muscular, cardiac, or circulatory diseases/disorders/injuries.





Participants will go to the TTU Department of Industrial Engineering for a 25-minute introductory/training session and then return 5 times over the next 5 weeks for 40-minute experimental sessions each time. At the conclusion of the 5th experimental session, they will be paid $50.





Research participation is voluntary and confidential. The TTU Human Protection Research Program and Institutional Review Board have approved of this study and the COVID mitigation procedures for this study.





For further details or to sign up, please email yvonne.cebe@ttu.edu.