International Grants and Partnerships

International Grants and Partnerships assist faculty in developing international proposals, preliminary proposals, or letters of intent. In addition to their monthly International Funding Alert and Internal Grant Funding Opportunities, these are additional services that are provided:

· Search and connect with international and local collaborators

· Facilitate your international collaborators' understanding of U.S. funding agencies' rules

· Interpret program guidelines and determine proposal alignment with agency priorities

· Serve as liaison between TTU Faculty and Office of Research Services for administrative and compliance support

For more information, call (806) 742-3667 or visit https://www.depts.ttu.edu/international/intlrsch/index.php.