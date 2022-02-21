CARR BROWN BAG SESSION 1: What do clients look for in a mental health professional?: An Information Acquisition approach





Presenter:

Antover P. Tuliao, Ph.D., LP

Assistant Professor, Addictive Disorders and Recovery Studies Director, Center for Addiction Recovery Research





Overview:

With the ease in searching for mental health professionals in the Internet, it is essential to know what information clients are specifically looking for, and how these information influences their decision on their therapist choice. In this talk, Dr. Tuliao will present the results of three studies that address these topics. The results of these studies can help mental health professionals better advertise their services by specifically catering to what clients are looking for. Further, results of these studies can help reduce the mental health underutilization, particularly among those with substance use issues.

REGISTER NOW and join the conversation! If you have any questions about CARR or this activity, please email Nephtaly Joel Botor (CARR Manager).