Apple Products : CDW-G Punchout will now carry Apple products

Texas Tech University Procurement Services has worked to complete a transition to

CDW-G as the primary reseller of Apple products. With this first major step complete, Strategic Acquisitions continues to work with CDWG and Apple, to improve the customer experience. To that end, we're excited to announce the following changes:





Most Apple products previously available through the Apple punchout will be available to all TechBuy users through the CDW-G punchout. Departments will receive Historically Underutilized Business (“HUB”) credit for all Apple purchases through CDW-G.





The Apple punchout will be taken down on March 1, 2022.



Additional discounts may be available for Apple products purchased through CDW-G.





System and device categories (such as iPads, iMacs, MacBooks, and Accessories) are located on CDW-G's punchout landing page. Filters will be available to help narrow down specifications to help increase the user experience. However, highly customized Macs may require additional effort to select the appropriate configuration i.e. Processor, RAM, and Storage specifications.









If you are unsure what configurations may be needed, we encourage you to review the IT Help Central’s Software and Hardware Recommendations webpage.







Please contact Strategic Acquisitions for any questions regarding this change to TechBuy at strategic.acquistions@ttu.edu.





Have questions for CDW-G or need a custom quote? Contact our dedicated account manager Jackson Mihevc at jackmih@cdwg.com or 312-547-2167 or Brenden Kwiatkowski at brenkwi@cdwg.com or 866-715-1415.



Thank you!

Procurement Services