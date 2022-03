Efficient Cash Flow Tracking & Planning for Your Gov't Contracts

When: March 3, 2022, Noon (CST), Approx. 90 minutes Cost: NO charge Presenter: Teresa Moon with Parabilis Must Register in Advance: emma.carrasco@ttu.edu Questions? Call (806) 742-7822

Many small businesses struggle to manage their cash flow when working on government contracts. We will walk you through various scenarios to teach you best practices. Learn more at www.nwtptac.org When: March 3, 2022, Noon (CST), Approx. 90 minutes Posted:

