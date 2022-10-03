How the Buy Indian Act Can Help Your Business Succeed with Federal Contracts

When: March 10, 2022, Noon (CST), Approx. 90 minutes Cost: NO charge Presenter: Matthew Moriarty with Schoonover & Moriarty LLC Must Register in Advance: emma.carrasco@ttu.edu Questions? Call (806) 742-7822

The Buy Indian Act is a law that gives contracting preference to companies owned by Native American tribes. This law has been on the books for a century but has never effectively accomplished its goal. So has its time finally come? This webinar will discuss the Buy Indian Act and other rules and regulations that provide advantages to tribal entities. Learn more at www.nwtptac.org When: March 10, 2022, Noon (CST), Approx. 90 minutes Posted:

