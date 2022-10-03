The Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) Office of Global Health (OGH) invites you to spend your lunch hour with us. Come view one of the many extraordinary DVDs from our library.

This event is free and open to the public.



Human Part 1 Date: Wednesday, March 10, 2022

Time: 12:00 noon CT

Location: via Zoom (Register Here!) Human is a collection of stories and images of our world, offering a journey to the core of what it means to be human. Through these stories full of love and happiness, as well as hatred and violence, Human brings us face to face with the Other, making us reflect on our lives. From stories of everyday experiences to accounts of the most unbelievable lives, these poignant encounters share a rare sincerity and underline who we are — our darker side, but also what is most noble in us, and what is universal. Our Earth is shown at its most sublime through never-before-seen aerial images accompanied by soaring music, resulting in an ode to the beauty of the world, providing a moment to draw breath and for introspection. For more information about the film, including a trailer, please visit the following website: http://www.human-themovie.org/



For more information about our film series, please visit the Office of Global Health website at www.ttuhsc.edu/global-health , email globalhealth@ttuhsc.edu , or call 806-743-2901.

Posted:

2/18/2022



Originator:

Michelle Ensminger



Email:

michelle.ensminger@ttuhsc.edu



Department:

Global Health Lbk



Event Information

Time: 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Event Date: 3/10/2022



Location:

Zoom: https://ttuhsc.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_1gllxEcnS660rz4o_s7ZYQ



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Arts & Entertainment

