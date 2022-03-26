This event is a student organization requirement per the TTU Student Handbook, Section N, p. 124. This program is hosted once every academic year in the spring to open the registration for the new year (2022-2023), provide resources for operational success, and to facilitate the annual risk management training for student organizations. It is required that student organizations have one officer (preferably the president) in attendance for the entire program.

At this time, the Zoom Webinar is still being set-up, so the registration link for the Zoom Webinar is not yet functional; however, student leaders can RSVP to attend the Org Academy then register for the Zoom Webinar once the webinar is constructed. Student Involvement will communicate with organization leaders about the creation of the Zoom Webinar and registration.

RSVP on TechConnect or here: 2022 Student Org Academy - TechConnect (ttu.edu)