National Employee Appreciation Day is just around the corner and your Raider Floral and Events team has the perfect gift for the employee that goes above and beyond. The Raider Floral and Events team will have a special Employee Appreciation plastic terrarium globe are filled with assorted succulents (4.5 inches round) for $10.00 plus tax. Presale orders are now available until March 4, 2022. To order, visit: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/grounds/RaiderFloralEvents/home.php. Check or Money Order made payable to Texas Tech. If paid by Money Order, Cash or Check add 8.25% for tax. Send payment to Ground Box 43144. No Maintenance Included. No Exchanges. ALL SALES FINAL! Orders must be paid by: February 25, 2022 Delivery Date: March 4, 2022







2/18/2022



Mara Zell



Mara.Zell@ttu.edu



Transportation and Parking Svc





Departmental Events

