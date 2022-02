FREE body fat blood pressure and BMI measurement; Sample or healthy products and snacks; Mingle with our experts for nutrition and weight management tips; Expert Q & A Session 5pm – 5:30pm\ March 4th, 2022 4:00 PM-6:00 PM Nutrition and Metabolic Health Initiative 1901 University Avenue Suite 101 Lubbock, TX 79410 806-742-6644 www.NMHI.ttu.edu

Posted:

2/23/2022



Originator:

Yazmine Huizar



Email:

yazmine.p.huizar@ttu.edu



Department:

Psychological Sciences



Event Information

Time: 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Date: 3/4/2022



Location:

Nutrition and Metabolic Health Initiative



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Lectures & Seminars