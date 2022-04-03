This summit will feature:



A Keynote from Speaker Ted Kyle, RPh, MBA of ConscienHealth Updates from LST Steering committee Members from various regions and organizations in Texas Presentation from Partnership for a Healthy Texas Presentation from the Michael & Susan Dell Center for Healthy Living

Schedule of Events:

10:00 AM: Keynote Ted Kyle, RPh, MB: Obesity Is Not What We Thought It Was So Where Do We Go From Here?

11:00 AM: Updated from LST Steering Committee Members

12:00 PM: State of Obesity in Texas presented by the Partnership for a Healthy Texas

1:00 PM: Presentation and Closing Remarks by Deanna Hoelscher, PhD, RDN, LD, CNS, FISBNPA

Use the link below to register:

https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/8408594758478662672