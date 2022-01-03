Join the Commons at Talkington Hall for Mardi Gras!!
Mardi Gras! at The Commons
Tuesday, March 1st
11 am to 3 pm & 5 pm to 8:30 pm; while supplies last!
The menu includes Smothered Snapper with Cajun Cream Sauce, Seafood Gumbo, Fried Oysters & Shrimp, Blackened Chicken, Cajun Roasted Green Beans, Corn Mache Choux, Pork Rinds & Crawfish Queso, Red Beans & Rice, Baguettes, and Bananas Foster. (menu subject to change)
All Hospitality Services locations accept Dining Plans, credit cards, and checks. For more info about Hospitality Services and campus Dining Plans, check out hospitality.ttu.edu
