Mardi Gras! at The Commons

Join the Commons at Talkington Hall for Mardi Gras!!



Tuesday, March 1st

Tuesday, March 1st

11 am to 3 pm & 5 pm to 8:30 pm; while supplies last! The menu includes Smothered Snapper with Cajun Cream Sauce, Seafood Gumbo, Fried Oysters & Shrimp, Blackened Chicken, Cajun Roasted Green Beans, Corn Mache Choux, Pork Rinds & Crawfish Queso, Red Beans & Rice, Baguettes, and Bananas Foster. (menu subject to change)



2/28/2022



Alan Cushman



alan.cushman@ttu.edu



Hospitality Services



Time: 11:00 AM - 8:30 PM

Event Date: 3/1/2022



Location:

The Commons at Talkington Hall



