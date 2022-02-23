Major/Essential Functions:

the position will support the technical needs of the department's research and teaching responsibilities. This includes assisting in design work, fabricating, modifying, or repairing equipment. Fabrication work will include machining parts out of metal using mills, lathes, and other equipment to produce and perform dimensional verification of the precision parts.

Required Qualifications:

high school or equivalent and five years experience. Additional job related education may substitute for required experience on a year for year basis.

Preferred Qualifications:

Extensive knowledge and skill using both manual and CNC lathes and milling machines. Proficient in programming, setting up, and operating CNC machines and be proficient in the computer -aided design and computer-aided manufacturing software needed. Responsible for maintaining equipment and supervising/training students working in the department's machine shop. Hold a Texas Driver's license and be insurable. Candidates with some experience in academic, or other research-focused environments, and formal machinist training are preferred.

Please apply to job requisition number 27204BR at https://www.texastech.edu/careers/

