Are you a student planning to live on campus for the 2022-2023 academic year? If so, University Student Housing has SEVEN scholarships available for you! Most applications are 1-2 questions and take 5-10 minutes to fill out. Don't miss out on this opportunitiy!





See all seven scholarhsips here:

https://www.depts.ttu.edu/housing/scholarships.php









Please contact Dr. Tamara McClain with questions at tamara.mcclain@ttu.edu