Thursday, March 10 - 7 p.m.

Aisha Sabatini Sloan will read from her book-length essay, Borealis, in which she observes shorelines, mountains, bald eagles, and Black fellow travelers while feeling menaced by the specter of nature writing. She considers the meaning of open spaces versus enclosed ones and maps out the web of queer relationships that connect her to this quaint Alaskan town.

She earned an MA in Cultural Studies and Studio Art from NYU and an MFA in Creative Nonfiction from the University of Arizona. She is the author of the essay collections, The Fluency of Light and Dreaming of Ramadi in Detroit, and, with her father, Captioning the Archives: A Conversation in Photographs and Text.

The recipient of a 2020 National Endowment for the Arts fellowship and of a 2021 National Magazine Award, she is an assistant professor of English and creative writing at University of Michigan.



The virtual event is funded by the Office of the Provost and sponsored by TTU Libraries, the Southwest Collection/Special Collections Library and the Sowell Collection.