To celebrate International Women’s Month in March, the College of Architecture and Architecture Library are hosting a four-hour virtual Wikipedia Edit-A-Thon focusing on building and extending profiles of women practitioners and thinkers in architecture, landscape architecture & preservation. Join us via Zoom to learn how to create wiki-profiles, edit the encyclopedia and do your part in expanding the presence for women on the web.

When (Date, Time): Thursday, March 24, 2022, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: Virtually via Zoom, pre-register for the event here: https://forms.gle/bu7UHTKCaEr1q77P9

Contact: Architecture Library, libraries.architecture@ttu.edu