Association of Students About Service (ASAS) is in need of 10 student orgs to perform a dance at our 20's theme Memorial Scholarship Dance on April 9th. Maximum of 1- min dance routine. Come show off your Charleston or any other 20's theme song. We are in need of student organizations to perform any 20's themed dance at our annual memorial scholarship dance on April 9th. This is a fundraiser to endow a scholarship in memory of one of our students. Join us for a 20's theme night of fun. Email Stephanie at ssulewsk@ttu.edu

2/23/2022



Stephanie Sulewski



ssulewsk@ttu.edu



N/A



Time: 7:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Event Date: 4/9/2022



Student Union Ballroom



