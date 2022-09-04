The first annual memorial scholarship fundraiser hosted by the Association of Students About Service (ASAS) presents: The Roaring 20’s themed dance held at the student union ballroom on April 9, 2022, from 7-10 pm. Tickets for sale on Eventbrite. All proceeds go to funding a memorial scholarship endowment in memory of a Center for Collegiate Recovery Community (CRC) student. The tickets include a steak dinner, dance, door prizes and more. Purchase tickets on Eventbrite by searching annual memorial scholarship dance. Early bird tickets on sale now for $50.00. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/memorial-scholarship-fundraiser-dance-tickets-170198411029

