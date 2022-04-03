Raider UI/UX is proud to present guest lecturer Jonathan Looney. In the lecture, expect to hear from his vast experience within the industry. Currently working as a Product Manager, at Nexus Cognitive, he manages a team working in product design. Previous experience includes being the Digital Director at City Bank, Senior Developer at DesignEnvy, and has even worked here at Texas Tech University as a professor in the Communication Design Department. Please join us in welcoming our alumni speaker, Jonathan Looney.

Bring questions as there will be a Q&A at the end of the lecture. Moderators will use the chat and voice features to organize guest questions.

2/28/2022



Marie Cintolo



mcintolo@ttu.edu



N/A



Time: 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Event Date: 3/4/2022



Virtual Meeting



Lectures & Seminars

Student Organization

