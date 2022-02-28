CARR BROWN BAG SESSION 2:Determinants of Relapse for Students in Collegiate Recovery Communities Presenter: Lauren E. Lewis, MA, LPC, LCDC PhD Student in Addictive Disorders and Recovery Studies Overview: Collegiate recovery communities (CRC’s) offer support for students in recovery from substance use through peer connections, recovery seminars, abstinence-based groups, academic advising and more. Research to date has explored relapse rates, demographics, and program evaluations, but the field is still new, so more research is necessary to prove the effectiveness of CRC’s and guide future programming needs. This presentation details the process and results of a current research using Witkiewitz and Marlatt model of relapse prevention to identify determinants of relapse for students enrolled in a CRC (N=179, female = 52.8%). Results in this study emphasize the need to continue the exploration of lapse and relapse in CRCs. Implications for current and future research will be discussed in detail at presentation.

REGISTER NOW and join the conversation! If you have any questions about CARR or this activity, please email Nephtaly Joel Botor (CARR Manager). UPCOMING SCHEDULES: The Center for Addiction Recovery Research Brown Bag Series for Spring semester is FREE AND OPEN TO ALL and takes place every Monday, 11:30 am – 12:30 pm at the Human Sciences Building Room 220. Participants can also join via Zoom.

The topics for the Spring semester are as follows: March 7: Recovery Capital March 28: Spirituality and Health April 4: Caregiving Through Substance Use Disorders: Unique Strains Associated with Providing Care April 11: Risk Research April 25: Translational Research May 2: Medication-Assisted Treatment May 9: Diversity Issues in Addiction and Recovery: SOGI Microaggression in Focus Posted:

2/25/2022



Originator:

Dmitra Kentera



Email:

dkentera@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 11:30 AM - 12:30 PM

Event Date: 2/28/2022



Location:

Human Sciences Bldg Rm 220 or on Zoom



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Research

Lectures & Seminars

Academic

