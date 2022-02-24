We are recruiting panelists for a moderated discussion about stress, stress management, and community resources. The moderated discussion is tentatively scheduled for May 13, 2022, to coincide with an art exhibition for our interdisciplinary project, Stress Flesh.





Stress Flesh is an interdisciplinary art and psychology project studying the effects of stress. Aziza Abdieva, a 3rd-year MFA candidate, is creating sculptures representing participants’ stress levels. Josh Brown, a 5th-year experimental psychology PhD candidate, is analyzing participants’ responses to a personal stress inventory. Finished sculptures and results from analyses will be presented at the TTU School of Art’s Satellite Gallery from May 6 – May 14 later this year.





The moderated panel will be structured to allow discourse between panelists recruited from diverse disciplines, including social scientists, counselors, clinicians, artists, designers, and community resource managers. The panel will be moderated by Prof. Aaron Hegert from the School of Art, the faculty facilitator for Stress Flesh. We are extending recruitment notices across TTU to the Department of Psychological Sciences, Human Development and Family Sciences, the School of Art, the Department of Design, the Graduate School, the College of Architecture, and Student Health Services.





For the panel, we hope to recruit panelists with research interests and professional experience regarding stress, stress management, coping strategies, health and well-being, equity in health outcomes, and/or community resource management. Interested panelists should contact Josh Brown at joshua.k.brown@ttu.edu for more information.