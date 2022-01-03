TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
WEBINAR: YOU are the BRAND
  • Learn marketing skills that will make a difference in connecting with prospects. 
  • Find out how to focus on your target market and create innovative ways to develop customer brand loyalty. 
  • Refine your uniqueness and personality and apply it to your genuine style. 
  • Create and prepare a plan of action to move forward in the decision-making process.
March 1, 2022
9:30am - 10:30 am
Online via Zoom


Contact the TTU Small Business Development Center at 806-745-3973 or email Ashton Darrow at ashton.darrow@ttu.edu with any questions. 
Posted:
2/25/2022

Originator:
Ashton Darrow

Email:
Ashton.Darrow@ttu.edu

Department:
Northwest Texas SBDC Region

Event Information
Time: 9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Event Date: 3/1/2022

Location:
Online via Zoom

Categories