WEBINAR: YOU are the BRAND

Learn marketing skills that will make a difference in connecting with prospects.

Find out how to focus on your target market and create innovative ways to develop customer brand loyalty.

Refine your uniqueness and personality and apply it to your genuine style.

Create and prepare a plan of action to move forward in the decision-making process. March 1, 2022 9:30am - 10:30 am Online via Zoom

REGISTER HERE: https://nwtsbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events/15686

Contact the TTU Small Business Development Center at 806-745-3973 or email Ashton Darrow at ashton.darrow@ttu.edu with any questions. Posted:

2/28/2022



Originator:

Ashton Darrow



Email:

Ashton.Darrow@ttu.edu



Department:

Northwest Texas SBDC Region



Event Information

Time: 9:30 AM - 10:30 AM

Event Date: 3/1/2022



Location:

Online via Zoom



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Departmental

Small Business Development Center

