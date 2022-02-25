Student Assistant To apply & more information available Here or Here

KTTZ Radio Station Major/Essential Functions Serve as a local audio reporter, who will be responsible for producing short and feature-length audio stories for digital and radio. Work alongside the newsroom to conceptualize and produce news stories for radio and digital platforms. Proactively participate in the creative cycle of content creation with reporters and supervisor. Develop pitches as needed. Guide all projects through the production process to meet or exceed deadline, quality and distribution requirements. Select and research topics; contact and interview sources; maintain notes and audio recording; write and edit stories; produce audio for air. Attend meetings and responsible for appropriate note keeping, correspondence, phone calls and supplies and equipment. Posted:

2/25/2022



Originator:

Rebekah Ivey



Email:

becky.ivey@ttu.edu



Department:

KTTZ Television Station





