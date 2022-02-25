Join a panel of TTU Russian and Ukrainian specialists to discuss the current situation in Ukraine. They will cover the history of Ukraine, its relationship with Russia, and the greater implications of Russia's attack on the sovereign nation of Ukraine, followed by a question-and-answer period.
Participants
Kyle Rable, Graduate Student in History & Panel Host
Dr. Alan Barenberg, History
Dr. Erin Collopy, CMLL
Dr. Eric Hammersen, Institute for Peace and Conflict
Dr. Anthony Qualin, Classical & Modern Languages & Literatures
Dr. Frank Thames, Political Science
Friday February 25 4:00-5:30
Join Zoom Meeting https://texastech.zoom.us/j/92844666546?pwd=a3F5TG1MYjB2blVYMVFhM0ZJM0l2UT09