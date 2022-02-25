Join a panel of TTU Russian and Ukrainian specialists to discuss the current situation in Ukraine. They will cover the history of Ukraine, its relationship with Russia, and the greater implications of Russia's attack on the sovereign nation of Ukraine, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Participants

Kyle Rable, Graduate Student in History & Panel Host

Dr. Alan Barenberg, History

Dr. Erin Collopy, CMLL

Dr. Eric Hammersen, Institute for Peace and Conflict

Dr. Anthony Qualin, Classical & Modern Languages & Literatures

Dr. Frank Thames, Political Science

Friday February 25 4:00-5:30

