FREE TONIGHT! "DANCETECH 2022"

Texas Tech University’s School of Theatre & Dance, housed within the J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual and Performing Arts, presents DanceTech 2022. Performances will be held March 3-5 in The CH Foundation The Legacy of Christine Devitt Black Box Theatre located in the Maedgen Theatre & Dance Complex. 


There is a free student preview performance at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 2.  Students may sign up for the preview performance at the Maedgen Theatre Box Office beginning at 6:30 p.m. on March 2.


Curtain times are 7:30 p.m. Thursday – Saturday. DanceTech 2022 will also be live-streamed, Thursday-Saturday at 7:30 p.m. 

 

For more information visit the School of Theatre and Dance website or call (806) 742-3603.
Posted:
3/2/2022

Originator:
Cory Norman

Email:
cory.norman@ttu.edu

Department:
Department of Theatre and Dance

Event Information
Time: 7:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Date: 3/2/2022

Location:
Charles E. Maedgen Jr. Theatre Building

