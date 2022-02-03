Texas Tech University’s School of Theatre & Dance, housed within the J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual and Performing Arts, presents DanceTech 2022. Performances will be held March 3-5 in The CH Foundation The Legacy of Christine Devitt Black Box Theatre located in the Maedgen Theatre & Dance Complex.





There is a free student preview performance at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 2. Students may sign up for the preview performance at the Maedgen Theatre Box Office beginning at 6:30 p.m. on March 2.





Curtain times are 7:30 p.m. Thursday – Saturday. DanceTech 2022 will also be live-streamed, Thursday-Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

For more information visit the School of Theatre and Dance website or call (806) 742-3603.