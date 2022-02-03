Stasis theory is a useful framework for considering 1) complex and controversial topics, 2) where discussions about them break down and come together, and 3) who is involved. In this short workshop, we will discuss the four levels of stasis theory­—fact, definition, quality, and value—and practice applying them.

By filling out this form, you can sign up to attend this Zoom workshop that will take place on March 2nd from 1:00 until 1:30 PM. A Zoom link will be emailed to you a few days prior to the workshop. For questions or concerns, please email writingcenter.undergrad@ttu.edu.