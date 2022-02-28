The Telecommunications Network Operations Center will apply critical network and security updates to network devices from Monday, 2/28/2022 at 11 pm CST to Tuesday, 3/1/2022 at 3 am CST. All wired and wireless services, including e.911, may experience brief intermittent interruptions during this period.

Additionally, VPN services are expected to be unavailable from 11 pm CST to 12 am CST. This will impact all remote TTU locations and GlobalConnect VPN users.

If you experience issues with these services outside of this maintenance window, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu Posted:

