Opening Space for Unheard Voices: Women's History Month

Date: March 23, 2022

Time: noon

Location: via Zoom (REGISTER HERE)





Opening Space for Unheard Voices is a Zoom-based series, co-hosted by the TTUHSC Office of Global Health and the TTU Vernacular Music Center, emphasizing representation, agency, and inclusion on the university campuses. The series seeks to create space and opportunity for dialogues led by often-unheard voices: women; Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders (AAPI); Black, Indigenous, People of Color (BIPOC); and the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, questioning, intersex, asexual, and agender (LGBTQIA+) communities.





Join us in March as we recognize Women's History Month with panelists Angela Mariani, DM, Professor of Musicology & Director, TTU Collegium Musicum; Aliza Wong, PhD, Interim Dean & Professor, TTU Honors College; Christine Neugebauer, MS, MT-BC, LPC, Music Therapist, Integrative Care Department, Covenant Children's Hospital, & Clinical Instructor, TTUHSC Department of Pediatrics.





The event will include a conversation around arts, humanities, and STEM topics, involving individuals— students, faculty, staff and community partners —specializing in these topics and situating themselves within these identities, and in dialog between and across their fields of expertise and experience.





This event is free and open to the public.



