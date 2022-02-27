Interested in participating in a study about brain and behavior?





We are currently recruiting college students between the age of 18 and 21. Participants must overweight or obese, as defined by the CDC

(https://www.cdc.gov/healthyweight/assessing/bmi/adult_bmi/english_bmi_calculator/bmi_calculator).





As part of the study, you will go into an MRI scanner and view various words. You will then questions about your health and behavior. All answers are anonymous.





You will receive 1 SONA credit for your participation.





To learn more and schedule your visit, please visit the SONA system.