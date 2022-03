Need to relax? Come out to Relaxation Day!

Stressed with school? Come to the SUB Northwest Plaza on March 9 from 11am-3pm to play with shelter dogs, Orbeez, and use an oxygen bar! You can also help make dog beds for the Lubbock Animal Shelter!

Free for students with a TTU student ID.

This event is brought to you by the Student Activities Board.

3/4/2022



Blake Connell



Blake.Connell@ttu.edu



N/A



Time: 11:00 AM - 3:00 PM

Event Date: 3/9/2022



SUB Northwest Plaza



