A cultural talent show that features talents from across the globe!





We invite student orgs or groups or individuals to take part in this years showcase, as a way to show the wonderful cultural diversity here at Texas Tech. Worldwide Showcase is hosted each year by Students for Global Connections. Please follow us on Instagram to stay current on all updates at ttu_sgc





The Worldwide Showcase is our biggest event of the year! Students from all over campus participate with amazing performances showcasing their beautiful cultures. We are so excited to see what everyone brings to the stage this year!





Visit the link to register before March 7th











