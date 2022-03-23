The TECHniques Center has been serving the Texas Tech community by providing tutoring to college students with learning disabilities, ADHD, and autism for 20+ years. It has a fun work environment, and you would get to develop a relationship with the college students that you would be helping. If you are interested in learning more about our position, join us for an open info session where we will provide a detailed job description, cover the requirements for working with us, and talk about the benefits of this job.

Applicant Requirements: - Has earned 40 credit hours -Has at least a 3.0 GPA -Currently enrolled at TTU/TTUHSC Benefits of working with us: - Located on campus - Competitive pay - Fun environment - Flexible Hours - CRLA Certification (Nationally recognized tutoring certification) If you would like more information about the position, please feel free to attend our open info sessions on March 23rd and March 25th from 2 PM – 4 PM in Weeks Hall Room 228. You may RSVP by emailing brighton.white@ttu.edu. Posted:

3/4/2022



Originator:

Brighton White



Email:

brighton.white@ttu.edu



Department:

Student Disability Services



Event Information

Time: 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Date: 3/23/2022



Location:

Weeks Hall Room 228



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Student Employment/Career Opportunities

