The TECHniques Center has been serving the Texas Tech community by providing tutoring to college students with learning disabilities, ADHD, and autism for 20+ years. It has a fun work environment, and you would get to develop a relationship with the college students that you would be helping.
- Has earned 40 credit hours
-Currently enrolled at TTU/TTUHSC
Benefits of working with us:
- CRLA Certification (Nationally Recognized)
If you would like more information about the position before you apply, you may attend our open info sessions on March 23rd or March 25th between 2-4 PM.