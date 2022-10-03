Looking for a paid on-campus tutoring job? Work for the TECHniques Center!

The TECHniques Center has been serving the Texas Tech community by providing tutoring to college students with learning disabilities, ADHD, and autism for 20+ years. It has a fun work environment, and you would get to develop a relationship with the college students that you would be helping. Applicant Requirements: - Has earned 40 credit hours -Has at least a 3.0 GPA -Currently enrolled at TTU/TTUHSC Benefits of working with us: - Located on campus - Competitive pay - Fun environment - Flexible Hours - CRLA Certification (Nationally Recognized) If you would like more information about the position before you apply, you may attend our open info sessions on March 23rd or March 25th between 2-4 PM. ? Apply now at?https://www.depts.ttu.edu/techniques/tutors/ProspectiveTutorsOverview.php for the TECHniques Center.?We are located at 1H1 Weeks Hall 2508 15th Street, Lubbock, Tx. Call us for more information at: (806) 742-1822. All resumes may be sent to christian.enevoldsen@ttu.edu. Posted:

3/10/2022



Originator:

Brighton White



Email:

brighton.white@ttu.edu



Department:

Student Disability Services





Categories

Student Employment/Career Opportunities

