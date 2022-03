The TECHniques Center has been serving the Texas Tech community by providing tutoring to college students with learning disabilities, ADHD, and autism for 20+ years. It has a fun work environment, and you would get to develop a relationship with the college students that you would be helping. Applicant Requirements: - Has earned 40 credit hours - Has at least a 3.0 GPA - Currently enrolled at TTU/TTUHSC Benefits of working with us: - Located on campus - Competitive pay - Fun environment - Flexible Hours - CRLA Certification (Nationally Recognized) If you would like more information about the position before you apply, you may attend our open info sessions on March 23rd or March 25th between 2-4 PM.

Apply now at https://www.depts.ttu.edu/techniques/tutors/ProspectiveTutorsOverview.php for the TECHniques Center. We are located at 1H1 Weeks Hall 2508 15th Street, Lubbock, Tx. Call us for more information at: (806) 742-1822. All resumes may be sent to christian.enevoldsen@ttu.edu. Posted:

3/17/2022



Originator:

Brighton White



Email:

brighton.white@ttu.edu



Department:

Student Disability Services





