Need a graduate-level course that can help support your personal success--regardless of your career goals or industry? Check out "Personal Branding and Influence" to be held online (asynchronous) during the second summer session.

Check out "Personal Branding and Influence":

How do others see you … and how do you want to be seen? A personal brand is a crucial component of how you present yourself in your professional life, and its more than catch phrases and photos. In this course, you will learn to (a) how to analyze your self-presentations, (b) design a personal brand that aligns with your goals, and (c) integrate that brand in professional communication. We’ll learn theories of identity, social influence, and online impression formation and apply them to authentically and strategically create the self-presentations you want others to see.

Questions? Email the instructor: j.banks@ttu.edu