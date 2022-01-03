TTU HomeTechAnnounce

This summer while engaging with infants, toddlers, and preschoolers!

There is still space in lab classes at our two nationally accredited centers - the Child Development Research Center on campus and the Center for Early Head Start in East Lubbock. 
Enroll in HDFS or EC 3313  and/or HDFS or EC 3311  for a unique opportunity to learn about young children along side experienced teachers.
Expand your horizons; witness the joys and challenges of child development; gain lifelong skills!

https://acrobat.adobe.com/link/review?uri=urn:aaid:scds:US:6eae36d5-2c5a-33ba-88ab-af9b8313178c
