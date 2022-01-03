There is still space in lab classes at our two nationally accredited centers - the Child Development Research Center on campus and the Center for Early Head Start in East Lubbock.

Enroll in HDFS or EC 3313 and/or HDFS or EC 3311 for a unique opportunity to learn about young children along side experienced teachers.

Expand your horizons; witness the joys and challenges of child development; gain lifelong skills!

