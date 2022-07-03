Texas Tech University Libraries will host an Open Education (Open Ed) Week Virtual Conference to celebrate the amazing efforts on campus, and acknowledge the barriers to student success that are created by the high cost of course materials.

Open Education Week, launched by Open Education Global, is an annual worldwide celebration that provides an opportunity for learning and collaboration within the open education community. Anyone is welcome to attend this virtual event! Please register and view calendar of events at this link:

https://www.depts.ttu.edu/library/oer/OpenEdWeek.php