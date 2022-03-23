TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Coffee Break: Making Your Planner Work for You!
Are you struggling with time management? Would you like to use a planner, but find that traditional planners just don't work for you? If so, please join student presenter, Eliza Fuller in the Making Your Planner Work For You workshop. This workshop will cover obstacles individuals face when trying to use a planner, and strategies to overcome these obstacles, as well as several alternative formats to traditional planners. Participants will see examples of how to use planners effectively.


Please register via Cornerstone under "Coffee Breaks" or email hr.talentdevelopment@ttu.edu.
3/8/2022

Kailey Kilcrease

kailey.kilcrease@ttu.edu

Human Resources

Time: 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Date: 3/23/2022

zoom

