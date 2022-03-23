Are you struggling with time management? Would you like to use a planner, but find that traditional planners just don't work for you? If so, please join student presenter, Eliza Fuller in the

workshop. This workshop will cover obstacles individuals face when trying to use a planner, and strategies to overcome these obstacles, as well as several alternative formats to traditional planners. Participants will see examples of how to use planners effectively.

Making Your Planner Work For You





Please register via Cornerstone under "Coffee Breaks" or email hr.talentdevelopment@ttu.edu.