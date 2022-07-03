CARR BROWN BAG SESSION 3: Recovery Capital Presenter: William Gerber, MPA PhD Candidate in Addictive Disorders and Recovery Studies Overview: There has been extensive research on the etiology, consequences, and treatment of substance use disorder. Less importance has been placed on the research of sustainable recovery from substance use disorder. The framework of Recovery Capital allows for a better understanding of the resources that need to be in place for long term recovery. Recovery Capital was developed to help explain the complex process of individual recovery from addiction. The development of multiple domains that address relationships, physical wellbeing, community resources and financial security provide a more complete overview of the resources needed to aid in sustaining recovery. This presentation will describe the evolution of Recovery Capital domains and how they can be used to provide insight into recovery. We will also discuss the measurement devices that have been developed to capture Recovery Capital, the opportunities for use of Recovery Capital in prevention of substance misuse, and the research opportunities surrounding Recovery Capital.

REGISTER NOW and join the conversation! If you have any questions about CARR or this activity, please email Nephtaly Joel Botor (CARR Manager). UPCOMING SCHEDULES: The Center for Addiction Recovery Research Brown Bag Series for Spring semester is FREE AND OPEN TO ALL and takes place every Monday, 11:30 am – 12:30 pm at the Human Sciences Building Room 220. Participants can also join via Zoom.

The topics for the Spring semester are as follows: March 28: Spirituality and Health April 4: Caregiving Through Substance Use Disorders: Unique Strains Associated with Providing Care April 11: Risk Research April 25: Translational Research May 2: Medication-Assisted Treatment May 9: Diversity Issues in Addiction and Recovery: SOGI Microaggression in Focus Posted:

