NWT PTAC presents Methods for Communicating Your Past Performance to Accelerate Government Sales

When: March 17, 2022, Noon (CST), Approx. 90 minutes Cost: NO charge Presenter: Joshua Frank with RSM Federal Must Register in Advance: emma.carrasco@ttu.edu Questions? Call (806) 742-7822

Whether you are an entrepreneur, small or large business, targeting the public or private sector, this course will open your eyes to how you can more strongly market your company and the products or services you sell. This training provides award-winning tactics and strategies that have directly helped companies win more than $13.5 billion in definitive contracts and more than $30 billion in multiple-award contracts. Learn more at www.nwtptac.org When: March 17, 2022, Noon (CST), Approx. 90 minutes Posted:

Sydney Langford



Sydney.M.Langford@ttu.edu



N/A



Time: 12:00 PM - 1:30 PM

Event Date: 3/17/2022



Online Webinar



Small Business Development Center

