NWT PTAC presents Methods for Communicating Your Past Performance to Accelerate Government Sales
When: March 17, 2022, Noon (CST), Approx. 90 minutes
Cost: NO charge
Presenter: Joshua Frank with RSM Federal
Must Register in Advance: emma.carrasco@ttu.edu
Questions? Call (806) 742-7822
Whether you are an entrepreneur, small or large business, targeting the public or private sector, this course will open your eyes to how you can more strongly market your company and the products or services you sell. This training provides award-winning tactics and strategies that have directly helped companies win more than $13.5 billion in definitive contracts and more than $30 billion in multiple-award contracts. Learn more at www.nwtptac.org