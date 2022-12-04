This semester, the University Career Center offers students the opportunity to learn valuable insights into a typical professional networking reception! Presented by a professional etiquette trainer, this event is a fun, non-threatening way to learn business etiquette skills while enjoying some Hors d'oeuvres.

Date: Tuesday, April 12, 2022

Time: 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM

Location: SUB Matador Room

Attire: Business Professional Dress Encourage

*Registration Required*

To Register for this event, please log in or create your account in Hire Red Raiders.

If you have any questions, please email Stephanie Harding, or call us at (806)742-2210.