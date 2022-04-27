Have you ever sat down to a formal meal and wondered "Why do I need all of these forks?" Perhaps you've thought, "Is this my drink or the person's sitting next to me?" If so, then our etiquette dinner will put you at ease.

Our etiquette coach, Brenda Becknell, will guide you through a 4-course meal to learn the ins-and-outs of formal dining. This Etiquette Dinner is designed to be fun and interactive, but most importantly to improve your confidence level in any professional dining situation.

Date: Wednesday, April 27, 2022

Time: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Location: McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center

Attire: Business Professional Dress Encouraged

*Registration Required*

Check-in for the dinner will begin at 6:00 pm; the event starts promptly at 6:30 pm. Space is limited so please make sure to register early!

To Register for this event, please log in or create your account in Hire Red Raiders.

If you have any questions, please email Stephanie Harding, or call us at (806)742-2210.