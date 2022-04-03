TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Specials are back at Raider Red Meats
Lunch Specials for next week

Monday: Beef Fajita Burrito with chips and queso $11.29
Burrito will come with our seasoned marinated beef, rice, peppers, onions, salsa, sour cream, cheese and guacamole for an additional $.25

Tuesday: Smoked Pork Loin sandwich with fries or tots and a 24oz drink  $8.99

Wednesday:  Steak Fingers with garlic green beans, mashed potatoes, Texas toast gravy, and a 24oz drink $10.29

Thursday: Smoked sirloin steak Sandwich with Fries or tots and a 24oz drink $10.49
 
Friday: TBD
