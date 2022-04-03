Professor Karánn Durland, the George R. and Julia Blucher Jordan Chair of Humanities and a Professor of Philosophy at Austin College, graduated from TTU with a degree in philosophy and psychology in 1987. After earning her PhD at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and establishing herself as a distinguished professor, she returns to her alma mater to give a lecture on Scottish Enlightenment philosopher David Hume. All are welcome in ENG/PHIL LH-001, from 4:00 to 6:00 pm today, Friday, March 4.

Further details at https://www.depts.ttu.edu/philosophy/events/Philtalks10-11.php

3/4/2022



Anna Ribeiro



anna-christina.ribeiro@ttu.edu



Philosophy



Time: 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Date: 3/4/2022



ENG/PHIL LH-001



Lectures & Seminars

