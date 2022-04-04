Staff Senate will begin accepting nominations for new staff senators on Monday, March 21, 2022. If you know a staff member that is passionate about influencing change on campus, nominate them to be a part of Staff Senate! Nominations will open on Monday, March 21, 2022, and will close on Friday, April 8, 2022.
Eligibility
- Nominee must be a Texas Tech University staff member.
- Nominee must be employed by Texas Tech University or Texas Tech University Systems for at least one full year at the time of nomination. (Ex: Must have been hired on or before March 21, 2021)
Nomination Process
- Nominations are anonymous.
- A nomination does not guarantee a Staff Senate appointment. All nominees will have to be elected during voting which will begin on Monday, May 16, 2022.
- When a nomination is submitted, the Staff Senate Elections Committee will verify the nominee’s EEO classification and employment eligibility.
- After verification, nominees will be contacted by phone or email by a member of the Elections Committee to accept or decline the nomination.