TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Staff Senate Nominations Are Closing Soon!

Staff Senate will begin accepting nominations for new staff senators on Monday, March 21, 2022. If you know a staff member that is passionate about influencing change on campus, nominate them to be a part of Staff Senate! Nominations will open on Monday, March 21, 2022, and will close on Friday, April 8, 2022.

Eligibility

  • Nominee must be a Texas Tech University staff member. 
  • Nominee must be employed by Texas Tech University or Texas Tech University Systems for at least one full year at the time of nomination. (Ex: Must have been hired on or before March 21, 2021) 

Nomination Process

  • Nominations are anonymous. 
  • A nomination does not guarantee a Staff Senate appointment. All nominees will have to be elected during voting which will begin on Monday, May 16, 2022. 
  • When a nomination is submitted, the Staff Senate Elections Committee will verify the nominee’s EEO classification and employment eligibility.
  • After verification, nominees will be contacted by phone or email by a member of the Elections Committee to accept or decline the nomination.
Posted:
4/4/2022

Originator:
Ben Chamness

Email:
Ben.chamness@ttu.edu

Department:
Technology Support


Categories