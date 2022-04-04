An Evening of Poetry with Barbara Ras

April 4 from 7-8pm in the reading room

SW Collection/Special Collections Library



The Honors College and the SW Collections/Special Collection Library are teaming up to host poet Barbara Ras on April 4, 2022. Barbara will give a reading from her newest collection of poems The Blues of Heaven. The reading is FREE and OPEN to the public. Books will be for sale.





Barbara Ras is the author of four poetry collections: The Blues of Heaven (Pitt Poetry Series, 2021), The Last Skin (Penguin, 2010), which won the Texas Institute of Letters Best Book of 2010, One Hidden Stuff (Penguin, 2006), and Bite Every Sorrow, which won the Walt Whitman Award and also received the Kate Tufts Discovery Award. Ras has received fellowships from the John Simon Guggenheim Memorial Foundation and the Rockefeller Foundation, among others. Her poems have appeared in the New Yorker, Tin House, Granta, Five Points, American Scholar, Massachusetts Review, and Orion, as well as in many other magazines and anthologies. She is the editor of a collection of short fiction in translation, Costa Rica: A Traveler’s Literary Companion. Ras has taught in the MFA Program for Writers at Warren Wilson and at workshops nationally and internationally. For four decades, Ras had a career in book publishing. She is the founding director emerita of Trinity University Press and lives in San Antonio.





