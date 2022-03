Graduate School Hiring Student Assistant - On-campus Undergraduate Work Study

Job Description: Answer graduate applicants' inquiries through the Graduate Admissions email account; Assist with campus and department visits Input inquiry cards from recruitment Help with Graduate Admissions presentations Job Description:

Job Requirements: Excellent written and verbal communication skills. Basic competency in Microsoft applications including Word, Excel, and Outlook. Strong organizational and multi-tasking skills. Experience with administrative and clerical procedures, as well as using standard office equipment(copier, fax machine, etc.)

Hours: 10 to 20 hours per week

Hourly Rate: $8.00/hour

Time Frame: Academic Year

Work Location: 2500 Broadway Suite 328 Lubbock, TX 79409

Contact: Kim Cappillino - kim.cappillino@ttu.edu Posted:

3/7/2022



Originator:

Abby Hill



Email:

abby.hill@ttu.edu



Department:

Graduate School





