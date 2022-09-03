Monday, March 21st - 7:00 PM—9:00 PM, Boom for Real: The Late Teenage Years of Jean-Michel Basquiat, followed by a Q&A with Sara Driver

Tuesday, March 22nd, 7:00 PM—9:00 PM, Horton Foote: The Road to Home, followed by a Q&A with Anne Rapp

Wednesday, March 23rd, 7:00 PM—9:00 PM, Without Getting Killed or Caught, followed by a Q&A with Tamara Saviano

Thursday, March 24th, 7:00 PM—8:30 PM, a panel discussion with all 3 directors

We will be screening the following films at Premiere Cinema over the course of three nights, each film will be followed by a Q&A session with the director and moderated by KTTZ director Paul Hunton. On March 24th will feature each director in a panel discussion.

This event is presented by the Terry and Jo Harvey Allen Center for Creative Studies and is FREE to the public.

For information or questions please contact Andy Wilkinson at andy.wilkinson@ttu.edu







